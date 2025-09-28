Nikki Bella Fires Back At Online Criticism Over Dating Choices As A Single Mom

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has spoken out about online backlash she’s received over her approach to dating as a single mother. During a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, the former Divas Champion addressed negative comments sparked by her remarks about introducing future partners to her son, Matteo.

“Let me tell you what has made men, a very specific audience though, on X angry,” Bella explained. “I make a comment that I’m like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want whatever man,’ like there was a dating question or whatever and I go, ‘Yeah, and I don’t want to introduce anyone to Matteo for years and years and years.’ I say it like that. They go, I mean, they are going at me. ‘Major red flag. This girl has so many issues.’”

Bella highlighted what she views as a frustrating double standard for mothers. “So, as a woman, if you introduce a bunch of men or some men to your kid, you’re bad,” she said. “I’m now a woman who has red flags because I’m choosing not to introduce someone to my kid.”

While Bella often uses the phrase “years and years and years” to emphasize caution, she clarified that the decision will ultimately depend on love, trust, and faith. “If I fall in love with someone and it’s an incredible connection and I know that in my heart I want to spend the rest of my life with this person… I know that God will give me the feeling that it will be time for this person to meet my son,” she explained. “That’ll be a year. That’ll be two years. That will be a time that I don’t know because that is in God’s hands, and so I don’t care what people say.”

Above all, Bella said Matteo’s well-being remains her number one priority. “No one knows my son better than me, his dad, his auntie, all these people, and I know what’s best for him. I will always do what’s best for Matteo because there will be a time when mama can go get her groove back in certain ways, but my main focus is him.”

Bella and her former partner, Artem Chigvintsev, announced their separation in July 2025. Since then, she’s focused on co-parenting Matteo, continuing her WWE career, expanding her business ventures, and hosting her podcast — all while navigating life as a single mom on her own terms.