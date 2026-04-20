Nikki Bella Provides An Update On When She Will Return To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was unable to participate in WrestleMania 42 Night One on Saturday due to an ankle injury she sustained during the March 27th episode of SmackDown. She was replaced by the returning Paige, who, along with Brie Bella, went on to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Nikki previously revealed that she tore, sprained, and fractured her ankle, which required her to undergo surgery two weeks ago.

Recently, Nikki took to her Twitter (X) account and, when asked by a fan about her return, she stated that she would be back in approximately 6 to 8 weeks.

Nikki wrote, “6-8 weeks hopefully. 🙏🏼🤞🏼”