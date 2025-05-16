NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 32 Night 4 Results – May 15, 2025

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Korakuen Hall

Block B Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Ryusuke Taguchi (4) defeated NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Sho (2) via Roll Up (0:05)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Dragon Dia (4) defeated Clark Connors (2) via Reptilian Rana (5:32)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Yoh (2) defeated Kevin Knight (0) via Bridging Dragon Suplex (8:24)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Kushida (2) defeated Ninja Mack (2) via Back To The Future (5:53)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Nick Wayne (6) defeated Robbie Eagles (4) via Wayne’s World (8:12)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Robbie X (4) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (2) via X Express (4:12)

Block B Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Titan (4) defeated Mao (4) via Llave Inmortal (9:20)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Kosei Fujita (6) defeated Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Master Wato (2) via Thrill Ride (7:02)

Non Title Block B Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Taiji Ishimori (2) defeated Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado (2) via Seatbelt Pin (11:51) (Recommend)

Block A Match Of The 2025 Best Of The Super Juniors

Francesco Akira (4) defeated Hiromu Takahashi (2) via Ground Tarantula (18:17) (Recommend)

Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- Kosei Fujita (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Francesco Akira, Robbie X & Dragon Dia (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Master Wato, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Hiromu Takahashi, Clark Connors, Ninja Mack & Kushida (2 Points) (1-2)

Block B

1st Place- Nick Wayne (6 Points) (3-0)

2nd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi, Robbie Eagles & Titan (4 Points) (2-1)

3rd Place- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Champion Sho, Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Yoh, Junior Heavyweight Champion El Desperado & Taiji Ishimori (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Kevin Knight (0 Points) (0-3)