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NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 4 Results – May 20, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors
NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors

NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 4 Results – May 20, 2026

Location: Tokyo Japan
Venue: Korakuen Hall
Attendence: 1,257

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jakob Austin Young (2) defeated Kushida (2) via Bites The Dust (3:03)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jun Kasai (2) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Gouin G My Way (4:46)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4) defeated Robbie Eagles (2) via Roll Up (6:42)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Nick Wayne (4) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) via Wayne’s World (2:52)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Taiji Ishimori (4) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Gedo Clutch (11:36)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Titan (8) defeated Valiente Jr (2) via Gideon 1.21 (7:44)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (4) defeated HYO (2) via Numero Dos (12:16)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Master Wato (4) defeated Francesco Akira (2) via Tsutenkaku German Suplex (11:09)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Yoh (6) defeated Sho (6) via DQ (13:22)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie X (4) defeated Kosei Fujita (2) via X Express (16:57) (Recommend)

Standings After Night 4

Block A

1st Place- Titan (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi (6 Points) (3-1)

3rd Place- Nick Wayne, Master Wato, Kosei Fujita & Robbie X (4 Points) (2-2) & Jun Kasai (4 Points) (2-1)

4th Place- Francesco Akira (2 Points) (1-3) & Valiente Jr (2 Points) (1-2)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-4)

Block B

1st Place- Daisuke Sasaki, Sho & Yoh (6 Points) (3-1)

2nd Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado & Taiji Ishimori (4 Points) (2-2) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (4 Points) (2-1)

Last Place- Jakob Austin Young, Robbie Eagles & Kushida (2 Points) (1-3) & HYO (2 Points) (1-2)

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