NJPW Fantastica Mania 2026 Will Be Available on MyAEW

AllEliteWrestling.com released the following:

“CMLL Presents NJPW Fantastica Mania” PPV Will Be Available on MyAEW

MyAEW is proud to host the pay-per-view stream for CMLL Presents NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico 2026 this Friday, June 19. This marks the first time a major professional wrestling promotion other than All Elite Wrestling or Ring of Honor will host a pay-per-view event on the MyAEW platform.

Fantastica Mania will begin at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, airing live from the Arena México, and will be available for $9.99 on MyAEW in over one hundred countries worldwide, including USA, Puerto Rico, Argentina, Chile, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain.* The Fantastica Mania broadcast will be available with English commentary.

*Fantastica Mania will not be available on MyAEW in Mexico.

CMLL Fantastica Mania Card for Friday Night

The card for Friday’s Fantastica Mania features:

* Los Demonios Samurais & Shoma Kato vs. Los Viajeros Del Espacio

* CMLL-Japan Women’s Title Match: India Sioux (c) vs. Rina

* Mascara Dorada & Neon & Templario vs. Robbie X & Taiji Ishimori & Titan

* CMLL World Tag Team Title Match: Los Hermanos Chavez (c) vs. Dick Togo & SANADA

* El Phantasmo vs. Barbaro Cavenario

* Gran Guerrero & Ultimo Guerrero vs. Hechicero & Konosuke Takeshita

* Main Event is Tiger Mask’s Mexico Retirement Match: Tiger Mask, Blue Panther, Mistico vs. Averno, Black Tiger & Volador Jr.

NOTE: The Fantastica Mania event is separate from the MyAEW TV and TV+PPV subscription packages available to international customers and is not included in them.

Wrestling Promotions Available on MyAEW

In addition to this one-time broadcast of CMLL Presents NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico 2026, MyAEW now also hosts content for the following independent wrestling promotions:

* Limitless

* 1FW

* C*4

* PRODUCE

* Warrior Wrestling

* Create-a-Pro

* WrestlePro

For even more professional wrestling content, including free, exclusive bonus AEW and ROH content available for fans worldwide who are signed up and logged in for free, head over to MyAEW.com now!

For more information about Fantastica Mania visit: https://cmll.com/luchas/viernes-espectacular/