NJPW World Tag League Night 3 Results – November 24, 2025

Location: Tokyo Japan

Venue: Machida City General Gymnasium

6 Man Tag Team Match

United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Great O Khan & Callum Newman) defeated Monster Sauce (Lance Archer & Alex Zayne) & Zane Jay via Double Foot Stomp on Jay (7:01)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Television Champion El Phantasmo, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Jado defeated Bullet Club War Dogs (David Finlay & Gedo) & Hiromu Takahashi via Texas Cloverleaf on Gedo (6:55)

6 Man Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Ren Narita & Sanada) defeated IWGP Tag Team Champions Knockout Brothers (Yuto Ice & Oskar) & Daiki Nagai via Boston Crab on Nagai (7:33)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK (Zack Sabre Jr, Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Yuya Uemura, Shota Umino & Shoma Kato via Death Valley Bomb on Kato (7:36)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi Hashi) (2) defeated House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) (0) via Shoto on Owens (10:29)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (4) defeated Team 100 (Satoshi Kojima & Taichi) (2) via Kamikaze on Kojima (11:01)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa (2) defeated War Dragons (Drilla Moloney & Shingo Takagi) (2) via Giant Slam on Moloney (14:52)

Block A Match Of The 2025 World Tag League

Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd (2) defeated House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale) (2) via War Blaster on Fale (13:58)

Standings After Night 3

1st Place- Boltin Oleg & Toru Yano (4 Points) (2-0)

2nd Place- House Of Torture (NEVER Openweight Champion Evil & Don Fale), Global Champion Yota Tsuji & Gabe Kidd, El Desperado & Shuji Ishikawa, War Dragons, Team 100 & Bishamon (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- House Of Torture (Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens) (0-2)