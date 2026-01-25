PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 189 Results – January 25, 2026

The following results are from Sunday’s PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 189: In Darkest Night event at the Electric Ballroom in London, England, courtesy of Fightful.com:

– Jay Joshua def. Kid Lykos II in a Super Strong Style 16 Men’s Tournament First Round Match.

– Skye Smitson def. Anita Vaughan in a Super Strong Style 16 Women’s Tournament First Round Match.

– LA Taylor def. Session Moth Martina in a Super Strong Style 16 Women’s Tournament First Round Match.

– Saxon Huxley (c) def. Axel Tischer to retain his PROGRESS Atlas Championship.

– Man Like DeReiss (c) def. Cara Noir via DQ to retain his PROGRESS Men’s World Championship.

– Diamond Eyes (Connor Mills and Nico Angelo) (c) def. Gene Munny and Kouga to retain their PROGRESS Tag Team Championship.

– Big Damo def. Spike Trivet in a Singles Match. After the match, Bullit attacks Spike.

– Alexxis Falcon def. Rayne Leverkusen (c) to become the new PROGRESS Women’s World Champion.