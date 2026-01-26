Samantha Irvin Reveals She Will Not Return To WWE

Former WWE ring announcer Samantha Irvin exited the company in late 2024. However, she has not yet appeared elsewhere in wrestling due to a two-year non-compete clause that prevents her from doing so until October 2026.

Irvin, who is married to AEW star Ricochet, has expressed that she is not done with wrestling. During her time away from the ring, she has released several music singles.

Recently, Irvin responded to a fan who lamented her decision to leave wrestling. The fan speculated that when she returns, she would likely become “the manager for a mid-carder in the number two promotion.” Irvin simply replied, “I’m not going back to WWE.”

This comes after Irvin stated in a February 2025 interview with USA Today that she left WWE because she wanted to be more than just a ring announcer.eft WWE because she wanted to pursue opportunities beyond being a ring announcer.