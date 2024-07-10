NWA Signs Rising Tag Team The Slimeballz

NWA issued the following:

National Wrestling Alliance Signs Rising Tag Team The SlimeBallz

It’s officially “Slime Time” in the National Wrestling Alliance! The NWA has signed The SlimeBallz — Sage Chantz and Tommy Rant — to a long-term contract.

Hailing from Slime Ball City, Chantz and Rant are the two newest signees amidst a flurry of talent securing exclusive contracts with the NWA. Arriving by way of NWA territory Exodus Pro, the rising tag team made its first NWA appearances late last year and recently competed in the 2024 Crockett Cup.

“Sage Chantz and Tommy Rant are two of the most undeniably charismatic new faces in the National Wrestling Alliance,” says NWA Chief Operations Officer Joe Galli of the duo.

“As young as Tommy and Sage are, The SlimeBallz’s potential impact on the NWA tag team division and beyond is unlimited!” Galli continues. “We are proud to announce these two rising stars as our newest signings.”

The SlimeBallz join an ever-growing list of NWA signings in advance of the company’s NWA 76 anniversary spectacular taking place August 31 in Philadelphia. In recent weeks, multiple champions and other top names have inked deals which keep them exclusive to weekly flagship program NWA Powerrr, streaming Tuesdays on The CW, and Signature Live Events.

The signings all but confirm these names to be present at NWA 76, when the NWA returns to Philly’s legendary 2300 Arena for the first time in three decades. The NWA’s biggest Signature Live Event of the year, all championships are expected to be defended at this celebration of the legendary promotion’s founding in 1948.