Omos Wants To Face The Undertaker At WrestleMania 40

If Omos can stand across the ring from anyone on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”, who would it be against?

Let’s find out!

The massive WWE Superstar recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview, during which he was asked who his dream opponent for WrestleMania 40 would be.

“Oh, if I could magically book a WrestleMania for me at ‘Mania Philadelphia, it’d be The Undertaker,” he said without much hesitation.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. on April 6 and April 7.