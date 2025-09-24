Orange Cassidy Makes Memorable Entrance During Long-Awaited AEW Dynamite Return

Heading into Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh, a mystery partner was teased for Mark Briscoe and Hologram in their trios match against The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita & Hechicero).

Hints at AEW All Out in Toronto suggested “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy would be the surprise, and Briscoe’s backstage promo with The Conglomeration dropped further clues with puns and Cassidy’s trademark sunglasses.

Later, Don Callis attempted to unveil his latest “masterpiece” painting, but the big reveal was crashed when Cassidy broke through the frame to a huge reaction. He joined Briscoe and Hologram for the match, delivering his trademark offense before the trio scored the victory over Callis’ crew.