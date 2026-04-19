Original WrestleMania 42 Plans For Randy Orton Revealed, Scrapped Storyline

Randy Orton’s path to WrestleMania 42 underwent several major changes in the months leading up to the event, with new reports revealing both scrapped creative plans and a late shift in the match’s outcome.

According to PWInsider, WWE originally developed a storyline earlier this year centered around Aleister Black tormenting Orton in an attempt to bring out his “Apex Predator” persona.

The pitch reportedly involved Black pushing Orton to embrace his darker side, ultimately proving that he had never truly changed. The plan called for the two to face off during WrestleMania weekend, with Orton hesitating to use his punt kick and likely losing the match. The story would then continue with Orton attacking Cody Rhodes using the punt, validating Black’s claims that the old Orton still existed.

While that version of the storyline was ultimately scrapped, elements of the concept remained. Orton’s return to the Apex Predator character — including his punt kick to Rhodes at WrestleMania 42 — echoed the original direction, with Pat McAfee later taking on a prominent role in the storyline instead of Black.

In addition to the creative shift, the outcome of the WrestleMania 42 main event was also reportedly changed late in the process.

According to BodySlam, Orton had been planned to defeat Rhodes and leave WrestleMania as Undisputed WWE Champion. However, that decision was altered in the final weeks leading up to the show. Fightful Select also reported that there was internal consideration of putting the title on Orton before WWE ultimately decided on Rhodes retaining.

WWE is said to have entered WrestleMania with the intention of continuing the feud beyond the event, which influenced the final booking decision.

Rhodes retained the championship after hitting Cross Rhodes, but the story did not end there. Orton launched a post-match attack, striking Rhodes with the title before delivering a punt kick in a moment clearly designed to extend the rivalry rather than conclude it.

The match itself was physical, with Rhodes reportedly suffering a cut and significant swelling around his left eye. He was later placed in concussion protocol and pulled from a scheduled WWE World appearance, with his condition still being evaluated.

Orton, a 14-time world champion, had been in position to capture his 15th title, while Rhodes continues his second reign as champion after first winning the title at WrestleMania 40.