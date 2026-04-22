Paige Shares Emotional Moment She Was Cleared For WWE Return

Paige has shared a powerful behind-the-scenes moment from her journey back to WWE, posting the emotional reaction she had when she learned she was medically cleared to compete again.

The newly crowned WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion uploaded a video to Instagram showing herself overcome with emotion, visibly sobbing as she processed the news that she could return to the ring.

“The day I found out I was cleared to come home to WWE… What an emotional journey.”

Paige also thanked those who supported her throughout the process.

“It was a long road but man it was worth it. Thank you everyone for the love since I returned, it means the absolute world to me.”

The moment marks a remarkable turnaround in Paige’s career. She had been medically disqualified in 2018 following a serious neck injury, just weeks after returning from prior surgery, forcing WWE to remove her from in-ring competition.

After her departure from WWE in 2022, Paige — competing as Saraya — resumed her in-ring career elsewhere before eventually making her way back.

Her return came full circle at WrestleMania 42, where she replaced Nikki Bella and teamed with Brie Bella to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Winning gold in her first WWE match in over seven years capped off an extraordinary comeback story, one now made even more meaningful by the emotional footage she has shared with fans.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.