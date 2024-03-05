Paul Heyman Discusses His Role In WWE’s Creative For The Bloodline

Paul Heyman is making the rounds in the media following the announcement that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over the WrestleMania 40 weekend.

His alliance with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as the creation of The Bloodline storyline, have contributed to his wrestling legacy. Heyman first worked with Reigns in 2020, following a significant shift in his character.

Heyman stated that their pairing resulted in a body of work comparable to some of the best drama television shows in history, “with the most riveting villains that anyone has ever seen.”

Heyman also discussed his role in the group’s creative endeavors.

“I carry a significant voice in how we are portrayed and presented — that includes everything from camera angles to music to storylines. It’s why Roman Reigns bestowed upon me the blessing name of the Wiseman, which is both acknowledgment from the Tribal Chief to his Special Counsel, and also a historical reference to the Grand Wizard, Freddie Blassie and Captain Lou Albano, who are the only managers during the Vincent James McMahon (father of Vince McMahon) era. I don’t know if I could only be a performer. I wouldn’t be satisfied. I wouldn’t be happy with just going out there and doing our shtick. I have to have a voice. I have to have some level of input, and so far, as luck would have it, that input has been not only welcomed but encouraged and very well received.”

Heyman is the only name confirmed for the HOF class so far, though another name has been rumored.