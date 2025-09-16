Paul Heyman Doesn’t Think AJ Lee Is On Becky Lynch’s Level

Is AJ Lee on Becky Lynch’s level?

Paul Heyman doesn’t think so.

“The Oracle” for The Vision appeared alongside WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on First Take on Tuesday to promote the WWE WrestlePalooza special event this weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

During the discussion, Heyman was asked if he’ll be in Rollins and Lynch’s corner for their showdown against CM Punk and AJ Lee at the 9/20 special event.

“Hell of a cliffhanger,” he said. “I’m always comfortable ringside with Seth freaking Rollins. Maybe the strategy calls for me to be elsewhere at that moment. Maybe the strategy calls me to be ringside at the moment. I actually think this is a complete misuse of CM Punk’s family, to be very honest with you.”

He added, “I don’t think AJ Lee is in the league of the greatest woman’s wrestler of all time, Becky Lynch, the first woman to ever main event WrestleMania and win, by the way. She won the match, didn’t just main event it, she won the match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. I think it should simply be Seth Rollins versus CM Punk and the loser keeps AJ.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.