Paul Heyman Reveals Details On His Current WWE Creative Role

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show this week and delivered one of his most revealing interviews yet, offering rare insight into his current position within WWE’s creative structure, his behind-the-scenes mentorship of future stars, and the company’s ambitious long-term storytelling strategy that now spans multiple years.

Heyman began by reflecting on the origin of his “Wise Man” moniker, originally bestowed on him by Roman Reigns during The Bloodline saga.

While fans may view it as an in-character title, Heyman confirmed that it represents his real-life influence in WWE’s backstage environment. “A lot of people come to me because I’m the old guy now, because I’ve survived so many regimes,” Heyman said. “I worked for Vince McMahon Sr. as a photographer. This is now the third or fourth generation of a regime that I’ve worked for.”

He called the title a tribute to the legendary “Three Wise Men of the East” — Captain Lou Albano, Freddie Blassie, and The Grand Wizard, a nod to wrestling’s past while embracing his present role as a guiding force for the future.

Heyman described himself as someone who “serves at the pleasure” of Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, offering input as needed, particularly on long-term vision and character development. “Some days I’m not needed that much… and other days, a lot of talents need a lot of direction, or motivation, or understanding about their performance,” Heyman explained.

He emphasized that his creative contributions aren’t focused on scripting promos word-for-word but instead on helping talent tap into the emotional truth of their characters. “It’s not what you say, but how you say it… The words are there, but it’s all about: What’s the emotion involved? What are we selling?” he noted.

Heyman confirmed he works with any talent who seeks his advice, but he has taken a particular interest in a select group he believes will headline multiple WrestleManias. “Bron Breakker and I are on camera together because I was working so closely with him behind the scenes… That’s a guaranteed WrestleMania main eventer.”

He had similar high praise for Jacob Fatu, calling him a future WrestleMania headliner as well. Heyman also mentioned Rhea Ripley as a generational talent whose potential depends on the right storytelling and matchups.

Heyman also provided a glimpse into WWE’s evolving creative structure, confirming that he’s part of multi-year storyline planning meetings, a far cry from the last-minute rewrites of past years. “When we start talking about next year’s WrestleMania, or the year after WrestleMania, or the year after that… I go to those meetings,” Heyman revealed. “This Mania is the pathway to the next year’s Mania, which is the pathway to the next year’s Mania.”

He credited the success of The Bloodline saga with empowering WWE to plan ahead and weave intricate, layered stories that reward long-term viewers.

As WWE continues to move deeper into the Paul Levesque era, it’s clear that Paul Heyman’s influence will continue to be felt, not only on-screen but behind the scenes as a mentor, strategist, and creative force. With talents like Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu in his circle, Heyman’s guidance could shape WWE’s main event scene for years to come.

