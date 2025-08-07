WWE Had Plans For Travis Scott In John Cena Storyline But It “Fell Apart”

Paul Heyman shed new light on a scrapped WWE crossover plan involving rapper Travis Scott and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, tied to the recent John Cena heel turn storyline.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Heyman confirmed that Travis Scott was at one point involved in the creative direction for the high-profile angle, but ultimately, the deal didn’t come together.

“It Fell Apart”

“There was,” Heyman replied when asked if there was going to be a payoff for the Rock-Travis Scott connection in Cena’s storyline. “It fell apart [The whole deal with Travis Scott] and we moved forward without it.”

Heyman didn’t go into specific reasons for the breakdown but noted his personal experience with the rapper was positive. “Any meeting that I was in that involved Travis Scott, I got along with him fine. Have I heard things? I have. Do I know the accuracy of it? Haven’t heard Travis’ version of it.”

In typical Heyman fashion, he added a humorous aside: “Like his music, like his taste in women that he has children with, wish I was dating one of those sisters. I’m not, he was married to one. He’s doing better in his personal life than I am.”

As for The Rock, Heyman denied any official WrestleMania commitment: “He was never advertised or booked for WrestleMania. I don’t know what happened with Dwayne. That’s something you should have Dwayne come into these beautiful Yahoo studios and answer for himself.”

Heyman also suggested that former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, now heavily involved with The Rock’s projects, may have more clarity on the situation. “I really don’t know. Especially WrestleMania, I had enough on my plate, I wasn’t really concerned with what was going to happen with Cody Rhodes and John Cena’s storyline.”

Paul Heyman addresses Travis Scott's reported fallout with WWE after WrestleMania 41: "It fell apart and we moved forward without it." pic.twitter.com/S69JW8qvxJ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 6, 2025

