Roman Reigns Shares His Views On Triple H And Nick Khan Leading WWE

WWE star Roman Reigns recently appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss various topics, including the leadership of Triple H and Nick Khan in the company.

Reigns said, “It’s almost like the news cycle in itself. It’s always something new for us. It seems to always be bigger and better.”

He continued, “I think Nick Khan has done a great job. Paul Levesque has done a great job of leading us, and the proof is in the pudding. We just keep leveling up and this is no different. I think it’s a chance to continue to grow. I mean, anytime you can team up with a platform like ESPN.”

Reigns added, “I mean, you guys are the sports media leaders. Nobody does it better than you guys. So to help us tell these stories, to help us reach and have as much attention, it’s an obvious partnership. So it’s huge for our fan base. Anytime we can grow our art form, our form of sports and entertainment, it’s always going to benefit our fans.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)