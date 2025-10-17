WWE NXT Live Results – October 17, 2025

WWE held a non-televised live event in Venice, Florida on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The following are quick-match results of the show from David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.

* Dante Chen defeats Shady Elnahas

* Thea Hail defeats Dani Sekelsky

* Lexis King (with Brooks Jensen) defeats Drake Morreaux

* Tyra Mae Steele defeats Sirena Linton

* Oba Femi defeats Jasper Troy

* Je’Von Evans defeats Uriah Connors

* Tavion Heights defeats Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley)

* Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley and Niko Vance) defeats Bayley Humphrey

* NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill