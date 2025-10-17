WWE NXT Live Results – October 17, 2025

WWE held a non-televised live event in Venice, Florida on Friday, October 17, 2025.
The following are quick-match results of the show from David Roberson of Wrestling Bodyslam.
* Dante Chen defeats Shady Elnahas
* Thea Hail defeats Dani Sekelsky
* Lexis King (with Brooks Jensen) defeats Drake Morreaux
* Tyra Mae Steele defeats Sirena Linton
* Oba Femi defeats Jasper Troy
* Je’Von Evans defeats Uriah Connors
* Tavion Heights defeats Niko Vance (with Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley)
* Izzi Dame (with Tatum Paxley and Niko Vance) defeats Bayley Humphrey
* NXT North American Title: Champion Ethan Page defeats Shiloh Hill