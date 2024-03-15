Paul Walter Hauser Says He’s Ready For His Match With Matt Cardona

Paul Walter Hauser, who has appeared for AEW in the past, recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a number of topics including Matt Cardona underestimating him.

Hauser said, “I just think he doesn’t fully appreciate my level of focus. Matt, big fan, but as accomplished as you are, I do think you’re missing the point — that it isn’t really about wrestling so much as it is about focus.”

Hauser also talked about being ready for their upcoming match.

“Come March the 16th, I don’t think you realize that I am going to rake your back, and bulldog your face into the canvas, and probably kick your ass. It’s not because I’m a wrestler. It’s because I have focus.”

You can check out Hauser’s comments in the video below.