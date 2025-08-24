Pro-Wrestling: EVE Results – August 23, 2025

The following results are from Saturday’s Pro-Wrestling: EVE event at the Big Penny Social in London, England:

– Rhio defeated Lucy Sky in an EVE Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

– Session Moth Martina and Skye Smitson defeated J.C. Storm and Vanity.

– Queen Aminata defeated Anita Vaughan.

– Nina Samuels defeated Billie Starkz, Bozilla, Rayne Leverkusen and Trish Adora in an EVE International Championship #1 Contender’s Absolute Chaos Match.

– Millie McKenzie and Safire Reed vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue in a Tag Team Match ended in a 20-minute time limit draw.

– Nyla Rose defeated Nightshade (c) to become the new EVE Champion. After the match, Rhio attacked Rose.