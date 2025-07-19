Peacock Announces Price Increase Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Just days before WWE SummerSlam 2025, Peacock—the exclusive U.S. streaming home of the WWE Network—has announced a price increase that will take effect next week.

Beginning Wednesday, July 23, the Peacock Premium tier (which includes ads) will rise by $3, bringing the monthly cost to $10.99. The Premium Plus plan (limited ads) will also jump by $3 to a new rate of $16.99 per month. Annual subscribers will also see increased prices, with Premium rising to $109.99/year and Premium Plus set at $169.99/year.

This marks the third consecutive annual price increase for Peacock since its launch in 2020. The streaming service, owned by NBCUniversal, has experienced rapid growth, recently surpassing 35 million subscribers. A large portion of that growth is credited to its landmark 2021 deal with WWE, which brought all WWE live Premium Live Events, original series, and the entire WWE Network archive exclusively to Peacock for U.S. viewers.

Despite the hike, Peacock remains the sole legal destination for American fans to stream major WWE events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and the upcoming two-night SummerSlam extravaganza.

In addition, NBCUniversal is reportedly testing a new, more affordable plan called Peacock Select, which would cost $7.99/month or $79.99/year. While not officially launched, early details suggest it will include current NBC/Bravo series and a selection of library content—but likely not WWE live events.

SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to air Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 live from MetLife Stadium, featuring marquee matches including:

– Undisputed WWE Championship Street Fight: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– United States Championship – “Blood vs. Blood” Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

With WWE continuing to drive viewership, this price adjustment may become a key test of subscriber loyalty as the platform heads into one of its biggest weekends of the year.