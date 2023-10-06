Peacock Issues Press Release Promoting WWE Fastlane 2023

Peacock is on board with promotion for the WWE premium live event this weekend.

Ahead of the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event on Saturday night in Indianapolis, Indiana, the streaming service has issued a press release to promote the highly-anticipated show.

Check out the announcement below.

WWE Fastlane streams live Saturday, Oct 7, only on Peacock! Stream the event to see Seth “Freakin” Rollins v. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship. Plus, John Cena and LA Knight face off against The Bloodline in a tag team match.

Additional matches include Iyo Sky v. Asuka v. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, the Latino World Order v. Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match and more.

The kickoff show will begin streaming at 7p ET, with the Premium Live Event beginning at 8p ET, only on Peacock.

In addition to live events, Peacock Premium subscribers can stream thousands of hours of on-demand programming from WWE including Original series, groundbreaking documentaries, and fan-favorite shows from the WWE archives. Plus, Peacock Original American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes and WWE’s Angle are streaming now, only on Peacock.

To learn more about WWE on Peacock, please visit peacocktv.com/sports/WWE.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Fastlane 2023 results coverage from Indianapolis, IN.