Penta Says ‘The Present Is Penta’ After WWE WrestleMania Win

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta participated in the WrestleMania 42 Night Two post-show on Sunday, where he discussed various topics, including his title defense.

Penta said, “So I’m very excited for tonight. So basically, this was a war. Basically this was chaos. But the most important thing was: Penta won. Because you know something? This title is not just for me. This title is for anyone who believes in me. This title represents all those people, because Penta is the champion of the people.”

On getting his WrestleMania moment:

“Basically this moment — because I think moments like these define who you are in this business. Define who you are, and Penta is ready for everything. Because I said before, when Penta came to WWE, Penta came to conquer everything.”

On why he wanted this particular match:

“Everyone in the ring was amazing, right? So it’s even more special to me, because Rey Mysterio was there. I love Rey Mysterio, because he is a big legend, my role model naturally. But Rey Mysterio, sorry but bad news. The present is Penta.”

You can check out Penta’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)