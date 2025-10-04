Penta Teases Potential Lucha Brothers Reunion In WWE

Top WWE star Penta appeared on the Battleground podcast to discuss various topics, including the potential reunion of the Lucha Brothers in the company and both his and his brother Rey Fenix’s current runs as singles stars.

Penta said, “I love my brother, I love Lucha Bros. Now, I enjoy my singles career. I think my brother [does] too because I don’t know, maybe 15 years ago was the last time when we worked separate.”

He continued, “After that, every single match, every single company, every single everything was together with the Lucha Brothers. As a tag team, we’ve conquered everything around the world but now the most important thing is here in WWE, the best company in the universe.”

Penta added, “Imagine the best tag team in the universe together again in the best company in the universe.”

