Photo: AEW Star Makes In-Ring Return After Year-Long Injury Absence

After more than a year on the sidelines, AEW star Matt Sydal has officially returned to the ring.

The high-flying veteran competed at an ABC Event in France on July 19, 2025, taking on legendary former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Ultimo Dragon. The bout marked Sydal’s first match since May 2024.

Sydal, who has enjoyed stints in WWE, TNA, ROH, NJPW, and AEW, had been out of action following a serious foot injury. His last AEW appearance came on the May 22, 2024, episode of Dynamite, where he was defeated by Konosuke Takeshita. Shortly afterward, Sydal underwent surgery in June 2024 to repair lingering issues connected to a 2012 motorcycle accident.

The operation and recovery sidelined him for over a year, but Sydal has remained listed on AEW’s official roster throughout his absence. With his return now official, speculation is already growing about when he might reappear on AEW programming.

With major shows on the horizon, including the All Out pay-per-view in September, there are plenty of opportunities for the former champion to make his comeback on AEW TV.