Photo: Lana Spotted At WWE Clash In Paris

Former WWE star CJ Perry (fka Lana) was spotted in the crowd at the WWE Clash in Paris premium live event on Sunday, cheering on her husband Rusev (Miro) as he battled Sheamus in a Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook Match.

Perry and Rusev’s relationship has often played out both on-screen and in real life. Married since 2016, the two briefly separated in late 2023 before reconciling earlier this year in March. Perry famously managed Rusev in WWE from 2013 to 2018 and made a short appearance alongside him in AEW in 2023.

The Clash in Paris was a star-studded affair, with celebrities including Post Malone and Jelly Roll also in attendance. The card featured three title matches and several marquee singles bouts, including the Donnybrook clash between two former League of Nations members.

In a hard-hitting battle, it was Rusev who scored the decisive win, forcing Sheamus to tap out to the Accolade and breaking their 1–1 series tie on Raw.