Photo: Naomi Shares Ultrasound Of Baby Fatu, Says The Baby Is “Yeeting”

WWE star Naomi announced in mid-August during an episode of Monday Night RAW that she is pregnant.

As a result, she had to relinquish the Women’s World Title. This announcement came after Naomi won the title the previous month by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase at Evolution.

Now, 16 weeks into her pregnancy, Naomi shared an ultrasound of her and Jimmy Uso’s child on her official Twitter (X) account. She also noted the baby’s positioning and playfully mentioned that their child is already “Yeeting.”

Naomi wrote, “Yeeting at #16weeks is crazy 😂🤪 @WWEUsos #babyfatu”