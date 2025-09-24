Photo: New WWE WrestleMania 42 Poster Revealed

WWE has officially announced that WrestleMania 42 will take place on Saturday, April 18th, 2026, and Sunday, April 19th, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although the match card has yet to be finalized, anticipation for the event is already growing.

A new promotional poster for WrestleMania 42 has also been released, featuring Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley, Jade Cargill, and Cody Rhodes.

Lesnar’s future with WWE has been the subject of speculation, but his prominent placement on the poster suggests the company currently has major plans for him. He recently scored a big win over John Cena at WrestlePalooza, after missing WrestleMania 41 due to being named in the Janel Grant lawsuit.

