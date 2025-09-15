Photo: Roman Reigns Spotted In Australia During Filming For “Street Fighter” Movie

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns has been seen publicly for the first time since being written off WWE television with a storyline injury. A new photo has surfaced showing The Tribal Chief in Australia, where he is currently filming for the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie.

In the photo, Reigns is pictured alongside the film’s director, Kitao Sakurai. Reigns has been cast as the powerful and villainous Akuma, one of the most iconic bosses in the Street Fighter franchise.

Reigns’ last WWE appearance came at the Clash in Paris premium live event on August 31, where he defeated Bronson Reed in a physical singles match. Following the bout, Reigns was brutally attacked by Reed and Bron Breakker of The Vision. Breakker delivered two devastating spears, while Reed followed with three crushing Tsunami splashes, leaving Reigns stretchered out of the arena.

On the following episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that Reigns had suffered multiple fractured ribs and would be out of action “indefinitely.” The injury angle was designed to cover his absence while he fulfills his movie commitments.

The Street Fighter film also features current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who completed his filming earlier this summer before returning to WWE television on the September 12 episode of SmackDown.

You can check out the first photo of Roman Reigns on the Street Fighter set below: