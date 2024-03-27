Photo: Work On The WWE WrestleMania 40 Stage Has Started

The construction of the WWE WrestleMania 40 stage is underway, according to a photo leaked on social media.

WWE is just over a week away from its biggest event of the year, which will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins headlines night one, while night two features Reigns vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Championship.

Other bouts announced for the show include WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY vs. Bayley, Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sami Zayn, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. TBA in a six-man match.

Finally, WWE United States Champion Logan Paul will face Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton, Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso, and LA Knight vs. AJ Styles were recently announced.

Check out the early construction photo below.