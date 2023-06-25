Photos: Bianca Belair And Montez Ford Renew Their Wedding Vows In Las Vegas

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have had individual success in WWE, but they’ve always been by each other’s side.

Belair is one of the company’s biggest stars, having been pushed as a top wrestler in the women’s division, where she has held the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles once each.

Ford rose to prominence as a member of the Street Profits with Angelo Dawkins, winning the RAW, NXT, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The married couple renewed their vows in Las Vegas, Nevada, to commemorate their five-year wedding anniversary.

Belair described the special moment on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy 5 Years! We renewed our vows on our 5 Year Anniversary! Even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them! And I’ll marry you over and over and over again. @montezfordwwe was suppose to propose at the Grand Canyon 5 years ago but got too excited and proposed in the parking lot on the way to the airport! Lol so we took it back to Vegas 5 years later to renew our vows!”

You can check out photos from the ceremony below: