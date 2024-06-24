Planned Main Event For WWE SummerSlam 2024 Revealed

WWE has Money in the Bank scheduled for July 6th in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, before moving on to SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3rd in Cleveland, OH, with a big main event planned for one of their biggest events of the year.

WWE began the feud between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa after Rhodes defeated AJ Styles in an I Quit match at WWE Clash At The Castle 2024, when Solo walked up behind Cody and they had a staredown after the match. The Bloodline attacked Rhodes before Randy Orton and Kevin Owens intervened to save the top WWE star.

Following the main event singles match between Rhodes and Sikoa on Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Jacob Fatu intervened by attacking Rhodes to help Sikoa. Last week, Dave Meltzer reported that Sikoa vs. Rhodes was scheduled for SummerSlam.

Bryan Alvarez was recapping Smackdown on Wrestling Observer Radio and mentioned that Rhodes vs. Sikoa was most likely the show’s main event before Meltzer confirmed that it is currently scheduled to headline.

Alvarez: “And then Cody challenges Solo for the main event. Which as you noted in the observer, it’s probably gonna be the main event at SummerSlam.”

Meltzer: “It is the planned main event of SummerSlam. Yeah.”

Alvarez: “They better give Solo a lot between now and then. Because he always loses the big matches.”

Meltzer: “Yeah, yeah. But he’s the focal point. He’s the top heel in the company right now.”

Alvarez: “Well, he needs to beat some guys.”

