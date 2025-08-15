DoorDash Announced As A New Presenting Sponsor For WWE RAW On Netflix

According to Ad Week, WWE’s streaming partner, Netflix has more than doubled its TV upfront commitments for the upcoming fall season.

Netflix Ads President Amy Reinhard stated that clients are eager for live programming, including WWE Monday Night RAW.

The report also highlights that Netflix is partnering with DoorDash as the new presenting sponsor for the upcoming season of RAW.

Additionally, Netflix has announced that it has sold out all in-game inventory for the upcoming NFL Christmas Day games by securing partnerships with Accenture, FanDuel, Google, and Verizon.