Police Conclude Investigation Into Hulk Hogan’s Death

According to WFLA in Florida, officials in Clearwater have concluded their investigation into the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan. The Clearwater Police Department issued a statement indicating that there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, declaring Hogan’s death as “an attended natural death.”

The pro wrestling legend passed away in July of last year due to a heart attack. In the final years of his life, Hogan underwent multiple surgeries, prompting police to launch an investigation into potential medical malpractice in August.

The investigation report revealed that Hogan had expressed to several close friends that he was feeling unwell following his surgeries. On the day of his passing, his wife, Sky Daily, along with two healthcare workers, noticed he had stopped breathing while sitting in a recliner. Daily immediately called 911 while the medical staff performed CPR on him. He was taken to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:17 PM.

Here is what the report indicated:

“Under the circumstances, it fell to the Clearwater Police Department to address, challenge or validate some of the concerns in the case. Investigators had to interview multiple witnesses and review various recordings to answer questions central to our inquiry.

Following an exhaustive review of the statements, medical records, surveillance footage from within the residence, and a visual inspection of Mr. Bollea’s body. There has been no evidence to indicate the death of Terry Bollea was anything other than natural. Through the course of the investigation, there has been no evidence to indicate any criminal wrongdoing related to his death.”