A popular WWE stable appears to be reuniting very soon. This was hinted at last week but confirmed tonight.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bobby Lashley returned to RAW this past Monday after being out for several weeks due to his “suspension.” Lashley cleared the ring, and later, in a backstage segment, MVP approached him to persuade him to reform The Hurt Business.

MVP acknowledged speaking with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin, confirming what fans saw in a backstage segment last week.

MVP also revealed that he was the one who orchestrated Lashley’s appearance on RAW. Lashley stated that the hatchet has been buried, but he is not yet ready to reform the group.

Click here for WWE RAW results. Below are highlights from the segment and Lashley’s return: