Positive Update On Jerry Lawler Following Recent Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a stroke late last week, leading him to withdraw from several appearances at conventions and signings, as reported by PWMania.com.

According to FOX 13 in Memphis, Lawler has been medically cleared to return home, where he is currently resting.

His caregiver mentioned that the stroke was considered “minor” and primarily affected his right side, slightly impacting his vision. However, Lawler is still able to walk and talk.

Lawler is expected to take the remainder of September off to focus on his recovery.