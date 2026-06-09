Positive Update On WWE Superfan Vladimir Following Hospitalization

According to a report from PWMania.com, WWE Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide was hospitalized in New York last month following a serious fall that resulted in a severe concussion.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, with permission from Vladimir’s family, reported that Abouzeide has been battling Parkinson’s disease for several years. This condition has caused him balance issues. Johnson noted that Vladimir was walking with his sister when he fell, striking his head on the concrete.

In a heartening update on Vladimir’s condition, Johnson shared that after spending a month in the hospital, Abouzeide was finally discharged over the weekend. However, due to the severity of his concussion, he will require extensive physical therapy.

Despite these challenges, Johnson indicated that Vladimir is eager to return to attending pro wrestling events as soon as he can.