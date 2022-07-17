Possible Spoiler: Big Update on Bayley’s Return to WWE

It looks like Bayley’s WWE return is getting closer.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Bayley underwent surgery in July 2021 to repair an ACL she had torn while training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center. She was expected to be put on hold for around 9 months, or until mid-April of this year. It was reported in early April that WWE management hoped to bring her back for a storyline following WrestleMania 38. Bayley has been spending the last few weeks at the WWE Performance Center. While her return date has not yet been announced, it has been anticipated for some time.

Bayley will be in Nashville this month for the SummerSlam weekend, according to PWInsider.com.

It’s important to note that Bayley’s presence in Nashville does not guarantee that she will compete at SummerSlam; nevertheless, it may be that it marks her return to the road with the rest of the roster. The RAW following SummerSlam in Houston on 8/1 or the SmackDown following SummerSlam on 8/5 would be the ideal times to see her return if she doesn’t appear at SummerSlam.

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been spotted together at a number of locations in Orlando. Both were reported to be in good spirits, and Bayley appeared to be fully recovered. You can check out a photo of the pair together at a concert in Orlando by clicking here.

After sharing footage from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando earlier this month that begins with her boots in the ring and concludes with a shot of the Performance Center’s rings, Bayley stoked rumors about her status with the company. Below is a video of that clip.

