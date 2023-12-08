Possible Spoiler: WWE Star Expected To Return At NXT Deadline

WWE is expected to bring one star back from hiatus this weekend for NXT Deadline. The premium live event will be taking place on Saturday night.

The main event will be WWE NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Baron Corbin. At the same event, Dijak will compete against Trick Williams, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and Tyler Bate in the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge. At the same time, Tiffany Stratton is up against Lash Legend, Blair Davenport, Kelani Jordan, and Fallon Henley in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee, Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James in a cage, and Carmela Hayes vs. Lexis King are also on the card.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “Cora Jade is scheduled to return imminently, expected to be this weekend.” It’s worth noting that PWInsider heard the same thing earlier this week.

Jade’s most recent match was on July 25, when she competed in a Kendo Stick match against Dana Brooke. Jade announced her departure from NXT following the loss.