Potential Dates For WWE WrestleMania 43 And Royal Rumble 2027 Revealed

Potential dates have emerged for two of WWE’s biggest premium live events of 2027.

According to Fightful Select, WrestleMania 43 is currently internally slated to take place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11, 2027, in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has not officially announced the dates, but those involved in planning the event are reportedly working with that weekend in mind. An official announcement is expected by the time WWE Crown Jewel takes place.

WrestleMania 43 will mark the first WrestleMania to be held outside North America.

Meanwhile, WWE is internally expecting the 2027 Royal Rumble to take place during the weekend of February 6.

That scheduling would position the Royal Rumble between the NFL Conference Championship games and Super Bowl LXI.

As with WrestleMania, WWE has yet to officially confirm the reported Royal Rumble date.