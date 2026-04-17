Potential Spoiler: Recent WWE Signing Favored To Win 2026 Andre Battle Royal

PWMania.com previously reported that the annual Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal is scheduled to take place during the WrestleMania 42 go-home episode of WWE SmackDown later tonight in Las Vegas.

According to BodySlam+, while the participants in this prestigious match have not yet been announced, Royce Keys is expected to be the favorite to win the 2026 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Keys made his WWE debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this past January. However, he had to wait over 2 months before making his debut on WWE television.

After participating in several Dark matches on SmackDown and RAW during that time, Keys finally competed in a live televised match last Friday night, where he defeated Berto in dominant fashion, marking the beginning of his journey on the blue brand.