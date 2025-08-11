Priscilla Kelly (Gigi Dolin) wins first Championship since WWE release

Priscilla Kelly, formerly known to WWE fans as Gigi Dolin, has captured her first title since being released from the company earlier this year.

The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion won the Adrenaline Championship Wrestling Fire Women’s Championship at a recent event in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

ACW confirmed the title change on their official X (Twitter) account, writing: “Priscilla Kelly has won her first championship since leaving #WWENXT .. As she is the new.. Adrenaline Championship Wrestling.. Fire 🔥 Women’s Champion !! She won the title tonight in Glen Burnie MD . . @HellsFavoritePK”

Kelly was one of several NXT talents released from WWE in May 2025. During her time in the company, she was a popular member of the Toxic Attraction faction alongside Jacy Jayne and Mandy Rose, capturing the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship twice.

This win marks a major milestone in Kelly’s return to the independent wrestling scene. With her 90-day non-compete clause recently expiring, fans are eager to see where the new ACW Fire Women’s Champion will compete next.

You can see ACW’s official announcement below.