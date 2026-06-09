Priscilla Kelly Reveals The Best Advice William Regal Ever Gave Her

Former WWE star Priscilla Kelly spoke with Randy Zellea from Back Sports Page about various topics, including the most significant lesson she has learned in her career.

Kelly said, “It’s really hard to say a specific thing because you’ve learned so much. You learn what to do and what not to do. But I think a lot of the journey has been learning to have fun and finding the truest form of who you are as a performer. Through all the different stages of my career, I’ve kind of been adding these little pieces to become what I am now.”

On the best piece of advice she has received:

“Oh my God, that’s a hard one. Probably, ‘Take care of your neck.’ William Regal used to always tell me to watch my neck and take care of my neck when I was younger. I didn’t always quite listen to him. Now I’m like, ‘I really wish I would’ve listened to him more.’”

On what keeps her motivated at this stage of her career:

“Honestly, it’s still the fans. Those interactions mean everything. They’re the people who remind me why I started doing this in the first place. When you’re having one of those tough days and someone comes up excited to meet you or tells you how much your work means to them, it changes everything. That’s what keeps me going.”

On maintaining her passion for wrestling when the business side gets hard:

“It’s very hard, and that’s been a big struggle of mine. Wrestling is very much a roller coaster. Sometimes you’re on top of the world, and sometimes you’re at the lowest of lows. You start questioning everything about yourself and why you’re doing this. But honestly, the biggest reward is on those bad days when I’m not feeling great or I’m asking myself, ‘Am I good enough? Am I doing enough?’ Then I come out and meet some of these fans who are so excited to meet me. It’s honestly the fans that lift me up when I’m at my lowest points, and they’re what keeps me going. And that’s genuine. That’s not me trying to babyface the interview. It really is.”

On her reaction to seeing herself in a wrestling game for the first time:

“Oh, yeah [that was cool]. I think the best part about being in a video game and having an action figure is that my brother gets to play as me. We used to play WWE games growing up, and now he gets to play as me in the game. He gets to have an action figure of me. When I was growing up, he would have action figures of all these other girls, and now I’m one of those girls. So it’s really cool.”

On if having an action figure and being in a game was part of the dream:

“Definitely. Being in a video game and having an action figure are two huge bucket-list things as a wrestler.”