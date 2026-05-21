Pro Wrestling Legend Phil Hickerson Passes Away At 79 Years Old

The Cauliflower Alley Club recently announced on their Twitter (X) account the sad news that Phil Hickerson, a legendary figure from the days of NWA Mid-America and a member of the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame, has passed away at the age of 79.

Hickerson made his professional wrestling debut in NWA Mid-America in 1974. Early in his career, he formed the Sherman Tanks tag team with Al Greene. The duo notably feuded with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler and Tojo Yamamoto over the promotion’s NWA Southern Tag Team Championship, successfully winning the titles three times.

Throughout his career, Hickerson also teamed up with Doug Patton and Dennis Condrey, with the latter forming the Bicentennial Kings. In 1975, Hickerson, Condrey, and Greene won the NWA World Six-Man Tag Team Championships, holding the belts for just 12 days before losing them to the team of Yamamoto, George Gulas, and Tommy Rich.

The Bicentennial Kings enjoyed considerable success in the promotion, winning the NWA Southern Tag Team Championship nine times, the NWA United States Tag Team Championship five times, and the NWA Mid-America Tag Team Championship.

In 1977, Hickerson left NWA Mid-America to join the Continental Wrestling Association under Jerry Jarrett. He took several years off due to injury but returned in 1984, winning the AWA International Heavyweight Championship.

He toured Japan with AJPW in late 1988 before joining the USWA in 1989. Hickerson remained with the USWA until his retirement in 1995, after which he was inducted into the Memphis Wrestling Hall of Fame. Following his wrestling career, Hickerson worked as a DJ in Jackson, Tennessee.

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Phil Hickerson.