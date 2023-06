Pro Wrestling Noah Green Journey In Nagoya Results – June 17, 2023

6 Man Tag Team Match

Akitoshi Saito, Seiki Yoshioka & Stallion Rogers defeated Mohammed Yone, Alejandro & Daishi Ozawa by submission via Crossface on Ozawa (7:42)

Hajime Ohara defeated Hi69 via Mui Ven (7:44)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Kaito Kiymoiya, Amakusa & Super Crazy defeated National Champion El Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr, Yoshinari Ogawa & Kaui Fujimura via Double Armlock on Fujimura (13:25)

Hideki Suzuki defeated Shuhei Taniguchi via Full Nelson Hold (6:56)

Tag Team Match

Eita & Naomichi Marufuji defeated Daiki Inaba & Atsushi Kotoge via Imperial Uno on Kotoge (10:00)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Good Looking Guys (Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Yo Hey & Tadasuke & Jack Morris) defeated Stinger (Chris Ridgeway & Daga) & Sean Legacy via Tiger Driver on Legacy (12:34)

Tag Team Match

AXIZ (Katsuhiko Nakajima & Go Shiozaki) defeated Kongo (Kenoh & Manabu Soya) via Vertical Spike on Soya (12:19)

Junior Heavyweight Title Match

Hayata (c) defeated Dante Leon via 403 Impact (19:03) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!)

GHC Tag Team Titles Match

Real (Saxton Huxley & Timothy Thatcher) (c) defeated The Tough (Masa Kitamiya & Yoshiki Inamura) via Hanging Bomb on Kitamiya (17:06) (STILL CHAMPIONS!!!!!)

GHC Heavyweight Title Match

Jake Lee (c) defeated Takashi Sugiura via FBS (30:28) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!!)