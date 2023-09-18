Producers For Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by The Grayson Waller Effect with 16-time World Champion John Cena as the special guest.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Match and The Grayson Waller Effect segment with 16-time World Champion John Cena as the special guest.

– Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Street Profits Match.

– Jamie Noble produced the LA Knight vs. Miz Match.

– Kenny Dykstra and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Asuka vs. Bayley Match.

– WWE official Adam Pearce produced the Mia Yim and Zelina Vega vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Dark Match.

– Jason Jordan produced the John Cena and AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa Dark Match as well as the Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders Dark Match.