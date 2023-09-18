Producers For Friday’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown Revealed

By
James Hetfield
-

Fightful Select has revealed the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which was headlined by The Grayson Waller Effect with 16-time World Champion John Cena as the special guest.

Below is the list of producers:

– WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode produced the AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor Match and The Grayson Waller Effect segment with 16-time World Champion John Cena as the special guest.

– Jason Jordan produced the LWO vs. Street Profits Match.

– Jamie Noble produced the LA Knight vs. Miz Match.

– Kenny Dykstra and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced the Asuka vs. Bayley Match.

– WWE official Adam Pearce produced the Mia Yim and Zelina Vega vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Dark Match.

– Jason Jordan produced the John Cena and AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa Dark Match as well as the Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders Dark Match.

