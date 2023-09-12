Producers For Matches On This Week’s WWE RAW Revealed

Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on the September 11, 2023 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Spoke Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 9/11/2023

* Adam Pearce produced The Viking Raiders vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for Main Event

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso and Kevin Owens in the non-title match but it wasn’t clear if he also produced the opening segment, but it’s likely

* Shane Helms produced The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa

* Petey Williams and Robert Roode produced GUNTHER’s WWE Intercontinental Title Celebration with Imperium, Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa

* Chris Park and Nick Aldis produced Drew McIntyre vs. Xavier Woods

* Michael Hayes produced the segment with Cody Rhodes, JD McDonagh and WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio

* Tyson Kidd produced Shayna Baszler vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green

* Petey Williams and Robert Roode produced Imperium vs. Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa

* Jason Jordan produced Raquel Rodriguez vs. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley in the main event

* There was no producer listed for the Bronson Reed vs. Riddick Moss match on Main Event, or the RAW segment with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura