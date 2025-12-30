Three Titles On The Line At WWE RAW Netflix Anniversary

Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, airing on January 5, 2026, will broadcast live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The show will serve as a milestone episode, marking one year since Raw made its move to Netflix.

The anniversary edition is set to feature three championship matches, along with a promotional crossover tied to the hit Netflix series Stranger Things.

At the top of the card, CM Punk is scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. The bout was set in motion following a heated confrontation on the December 29 episode of Raw, where Breakker challenged Punk and proclaimed himself the “now” of WWE. Punk fired back by acknowledging Breakker’s physical dominance but questioning whether he is ready to carry the responsibility that comes with being champion.

Also announced for the show, Maxxine Dupri will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch. Dupri captured the title by defeating Lynch on November 17, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. The upcoming match represents Lynch’s first chance to reclaim the championship since that loss.

The Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — will also be in action, defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY.

In addition to the in-ring action, WrestleVotes reports that there is internal expectation within WWE that Chris Jericho could make a return to the company following the expiration of his All Elite Wrestling contract on December 31, 2025. Whether Jericho appears on the anniversary episode or is saved for a later date remains to be seen.

When asked directly about a possible return during a recent livestream, Jericho offered a brief but telling response:

“You never know.”

With championships on the line, a major anniversary to celebrate, and potential surprises looming, the January 5 episode of Raw is shaping up to be one of WWE’s most eventful broadcasts of the year.