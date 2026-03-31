PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 192: What Went Down

If PROGRESS wanted to make a statement with Chapter 192: Cause and Effect, they didn’t just make one, they dropped a sledgehammer on it.

At a packed Electric Ballroom on the first Sunday of BST, PROGRESS delivered one of those shows that was fun, shocking, full of fantastic bouts (one my MOTY so far) and progressed a series of sotrylines going into the biggest weekend of PROGRESS’ year with SSS16.

Both world champions walked in with targets on their backs and both walked out still holding gold.

Man Like DeReiss overcame longtime rival Kid Lykos in a main event that felt as personal as it was physical. Lykos pushed him all the way, even flirting with cheating to finally reclaim the title, only for Kid Lykos II to step in and stop him. That moment? Huge. It told you everything about where Lykos’ head is at…even if he did hug it out with his wolf cub brother. I see something tense coming between these two in what could be a future feud of the year.

DeReiss survived. But he doesn’t escape.Because moments later, Cara Noir arrived and absolutely wrecked the PROGRESS World Championship with a sledgehammer. Not teased. Not threatened. Destroyed.

That’s not just a message, that’s a declaration of war. A No DQ clash between Noir and DeReiss now feels inevitable, and honestly, it might get ugly.

Over in the women’s division, Alexxis Falcon continued her run with a statement win over Mercedes Martinez. This was a proper test as Martinez brought that veteran edge, but Falcon held her ground and proved she’s not just riding momentum, she is the standard right now.

The Young Guns’ rise isn’t coming it’s already here and they showed it in my MOTY so far.

Ethan Allen and Luke Jacobs dethroned Diamond Eyes to capture the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships in a match that literally had everything. High spots, crazy spots, brutality and submission holds in the middle of the ring. The audience were on the edge throughout as this started fast and never let up. A standing ovation occured at the end as we heard “AND NEWWWWW”. This was brilliant. You need to see this on Hooked On Wrestling TV.

Gene Munny retained the ATLAS Championship against Nathan Black, or as we love to say “SIIIZE,” continuing his run as one of the most entertaining and unpredictable figures in PROGRESS.

But let’s be honest, the match almost took a backseat to the madness surrounding it. Session Moth Martina briefly thinking Nathan Black might be her son? Completely unhinged. Completely PROGRESS. And somehow, it didn’t even feel out of place.

Munny wins. The chaos continues. and honestly, SIIIZE is my new hero. PROGRESS, book this man more. He is OVER!

Emersyn Jayne punched her ticket to the next round of Super Strong Style 16 with a win over Hollie Barlow—but that wasn’t enough for her.

Post-match, she went straight back on the attack, laying Barlow out before Lana Austin made the save. It’s a move that tells you exactly who Emersyn is heading into the tournament: ruthless, opportunistic, and not remotely interested in playing fair.

SSS16 just got a bit more dangerous.

Elsewhere on the card:

Charles Crowley picked up a big win over Cara Noir earlier in the night—yes, that Cara Noir—which makes his later actions even more intriguing in hindsight.

picked up a big win over Cara Noir earlier in the night—yes, that Cara Noir—which makes his later actions even more intriguing in hindsight. Spike Trivet got that duck off his back and got the better of Charlie Sterling in a heated clash between former allies, adding another layer to PROGRESS’ ever-twisting web of rivalries.

got that duck off his back and got the better of Charlie Sterling in a heated clash between former allies, adding another layer to PROGRESS’ ever-twisting web of rivalries. And in the pre-show, Kid Lykos II set the tone by defeating Kouga—before going on to play a crucial role in the night’s main event drama.

As if London wasn’t enough, the future is already stretching beyond it.

Paul Walter Hauser issued an open challenge for the PROGRESS Proteus Championship set to take place in Las Vegas during WrestleMania week. Given everything that just unfolded, that timing couldn’t be more chaotic.

So, what’s next??

That’s the real hook coming out of Chapter 192.

DeReiss is still champion—but now without a belt, and with Cara Noir circling.

Falcon looks unstoppable—but challengers will be lining up.

The Young Guns are on top—but now everyone’s chasing them.

And Super Strong Style 16 is looming, with the crem de la crem of talent ready to go in Europe’s biggest wrestling tournament.

Roll on the May Bank Holiday

Grab your tickets here.

Pictures: Lee Pitman/PROGRESS Wrestling